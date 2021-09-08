UKIBC to help upgradeU.P. policing

New Delhi

08 September 2021 00:57 IST

Aimed at strengthening Uttar Pradesh’s security mechanism, the U.K. India Business Council will work in collaboration with the State government to modernise and upgrade the security forces involving the use of technology, such as drones and predictive policing.

A conference was held on Tuesday in which the government outlined its Homeland Security requirements and understood conditions under which U.K. firms will invest in India.

Advertising

Advertising