Other States

UGC response sought on final year exams

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response from the University Grants Commission (UGC) on a plea challenging the guidelines making it mandatory for colleges to conduct final-year exams by September-end.

Centre, DU stand

Justice Jayant Nath also asked the Centre and the Delhi University (DU) to submit their responses within two weeks and listed the matter for further hearing on August 4.

The petition was filed by a third-year DU student seeking directions to the university to promote final-year students on the basis of average of marks obtained in previous years and internal assessment.

