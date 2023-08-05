HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Uddhav’s Sena to host INDIA meeting in Mumbai; leaders to meet State government to discuss logistics and security

Leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi on Saturday held discussions on the meeting, which will be held on August 31 and September 1

August 05, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - Mumbai

Abhinay Deshpande
Abhinay Deshpande
NCP Maharashtra president Jayant Patil and Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole after the MVA meeting held at Nehru Centre in Worli, Mumbai on August 5, 2023.

NCP Maharashtra president Jayant Patil and Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole after the MVA meeting held at Nehru Centre in Worli, Mumbai on August 5, 2023. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

The upcoming meeting of the INDIA bloc in Mumbai is significant in view of the Supreme Court staying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in a defamation case, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee chief Nana Patole said on August 5.

The leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi, including Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Congress leaders Prithviraj Chavan, Ashok Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat, Mr. Patole and others held a meeting at Nehru Centre at Worli here to discuss preparations for the upcoming meeting of the INDIA grouping, which will be held on August 31 and September 1.

NCP State unit chief Jayant Patil, national president Supriya Sule, Mr. Thackeray’s loyalists Anil Desai and Subhash Desai, were present during the meeting.

“The INDIA alliance is against the dictatorial Central government and the first victory was achieved with the SC staying Mr. Gandhi‘s conviction in the defamation case,” Mr. Patole said.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut confirmed that his party would host the third meeting of INDIA. This will be the first meeting of the bloc to be held in a State where its partners are not in power. The first meeting was held in Patna, while the second one was in Bengaluru.

“The two-day deliberations, which will be held at Grand Hyatt here, will begin in the evening of August 31 and from 10 a.m. on September 1. The meeting will be followed by a press conference,” Mr. Raut said, adding that Mr. Thackeray will host a dinner for the Opposition leaders, including Chief Ministers of five States, on the first day.

Mr. Raut said that the MVA leaders had been assigned responsibilities for preparations of the two-day meeting, and some of them will hold talks with the State government on issues of logistics and security for the visiting INDIA leaders.

Related Topics

Maharashtra / alliances and coalition / national elections

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.