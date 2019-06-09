Uddhav warns of ‘Sena style’ action against insurance firms denying aid to farmers

Warning that the Shiv Sena will not hesitate to ‘straighten’ insurance companies and banks denying financial aid to farmers, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help make Marathwada drought-free.

“The blessings of Maharashtra’s populace have helped you [Mr. Modi] return as PM for the second term. I now urge you to stand firm behind Maharashtra’s farmers in their hour of crisis and I am sure you will,” Mr. Thackeray said, addressing farmers in Jalna district in drought-ravaged Marathwada.

Mr. Thackeray, along with his son, Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray, conducted separate visits to the drought-hit parts of the State where they ascertained the condition of the fodder camps and held dialogues with farmers.

While lauding Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis commitment of making Marathwada drought-free, Mr. Thackeray said that it was the Sena’s efforts that had helped secure the loan waiver scheme for famers.

Yet to avail benefits of loan waiver

He observed that while all farmers had yet to avail of the benefits of a complete loan waiver, the Sena would ensure that every deserving farmer did so.

“However, many farmers have not received the benefits of the crop insurance scheme. I have directed my party leaders and workers to gather data on this,” Mr. Thackeray said, warning that Shiv Sainiks would not hesitate to take action against errant insurance companies.

Attacking the Congress and Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Mr. Thackeray accused the opposition of unjustly slandering the Sena while alleging that it was the NCP leaders that had swindled farmers in the State to the tune of ₹70,000 crore.

Irrigation scam

“The irrigation scam transpired when Sharad Pawar was Union Agriculture Minister. Had the NCP and the Congress ministers completed irrigation projects on time, they could have retained the trust of the people instead of running in the streets today, begging for votes,” he said.

In this vein, Mr. Thackeray asserted that the Lok Sabha results, which saw the saffron alliance sweep Maharashtra, had proved the Sena’s detractors “utterly wrong”.

While the Sena secured 18 Lok Sabha seats, the party lost its stronghold in Aurangabad where its four-time MP Chandrakant Khaire was beaten by the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi’s Imtiaz Jaleel in a major upset.

“Mr. Khaire’s defeat is my personal defeat. But in the next election, I promise that we will wrest Sambhajinagar [Aurangabad] back, ” said Mr. Thackeray.

Mr. Khaire has openly blamed senior BJP leader and Jalna MP Raosaheb Danve for his defeat in Aurangabad. The Sena leader has accused Mr. Danve of helping his son-in-law Harshvardhan Jadhav, who contested the Aurangabad seat as an Independent, thus queering Mr. Khaire’s pitch.