Uddhav Thackeray was a ‘worthless’ CM, says Union Minister Rane

April 05, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Mumbai

Union Minister Narayan Rane on April 5 launched a personal attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray for calling Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis a “worthless” Home Minister.

Also read | Remark against Uddhav Thackeray: Raigad court discharges Union Minister Narayan Rane

“You were a ‘worthless’ Chief Minister who compromised Balasaheb’s Hindutva and joined hands with [NCP chief] Sharad Pawar and Congress for the sake of power. Everybody in the State and across the country knows the efficiency of Mr. Fadnavis and you [Mr. Thackeray] should never question his efficiency,” he said, adding that when Mr. Thackeray led the Maha Vikas Aghadi government as Chief Minister he was responsible for corruption in the procurement of medicines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further, Mr. Rane alleged that the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader had tried to issue contracts to kill him and he received several calls from persons to whom such contracts were given, warning him about it.

“Uddhav tried to give supari [contract] to many people to kill me, but none of them could ever touch me. Some of them even warned me that they were being contacted for such supari,” he said.

Further, the Union Minister said that the State Government and the Press Council of India (PCI) should take action against the Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamana for lowering the standards of journalism and publishing ‘blatant lies.’

“If they are not going to take action, I will approach the PCI,” he added.