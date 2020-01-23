Uddhav Thackeray to visit Ayodhya

While the Bharatiya Janata Party is stepping up its attack on Shiv Sena for forgetting it’s Hindutva ideology, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya on completion of 100 days in power in March. This announcement was made by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Twitter.

Since forming the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government with Congress and NCP, Shiv Sena has faced criticism from its opponents who have accused the party of forgetting Hindutva ideology. The MVA’s Common Minimum Program also made no mention of contentious issues such as Ayodhya or Sena’s demand to give Bharat Ratna to Veer Savarkar. The criticism reached its peak when Sena voted in favour of Citizenship Amendment Act in Lok Sabha but later abstained in Rajya Sabha.

On Wednesday, Mr. Raut tweeted, “Chalo Ayodhya. CM Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya on the completion of 100 days in power… The government has started work with full force, it will definitely complete five years by blessings of Lord Ram. With Lord Ram’s blessings, Uddhavji will decide on future direction of work.”

Mr. Raut also told news agency ANI, “We want that our alliance leaders should also come along. Rahul Gandhi also visits several temples.”