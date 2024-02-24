ADVERTISEMENT

Uddhav Thackeray targets Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde over farmer woes

February 24, 2024 04:57 am | Updated 04:57 am IST - Pune

The former CM urged Maharashtra’s farmers to show same determination as their counterparts protesting in North India

Shoumojit Banerjee

Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray | Photo Credit: de06 mumbai 9182

Launching a broadside against the ruling Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti government, former Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday, while claiming that the Maharashtra government had failed its farmers, exhorting them to display the same determination akin to the farmers currently protesting in north India.

Mr. Thackeray, who is touring the length and breadth of Maharashtra with a view to resurrecting the Sena (UBT)’s fortunes, was addressing a rally in Buldhana district.

Alleging that the Shinde government’s was completely apathetic towards the plight of Maharashtra’s farmers, Mr. Thackeray told farmers in the rally that instead of taking their lives, they ought to show the same determination and grit akin to their brethren protesting in the north today.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thousands of farmers from the north have gathered at the borders of Delhi and are agitating fearlessly for their just demands. They are bearing the injustice of the Central government, enduring shelling and teargas. Yet, they are resolute on their demands. However, the farmers of Maharashtra are silently bearing the injustice of this [Eknath Shinde-led] government,” Mr. Thackeray, whose MVA government had been toppled by Mr. Shinde’s revolt in June 2022, said.

He reiterated that he was not against PM Narendra Modi personally, but against the BJP’s dictatorship and totalitarianism.

“Therefore, this year’s Lok Sabha election is a struggle against this dictatorship. It has become a test for the voters as well. Do you want dictatorship or democracy? Now is the time to think about it and vote,” the Sena (UBT) chief said.

He further defended his action of allying with the Congress in 2019 to form the MVA, claiming he took the step as the BJP had allegedly broken its promise of giving the Sena the CM’s post for two-and-a-half years.

Attacking PM Modi, Mr. Thackeray said the former had forgotten the time when his father – late Sena founder Bal Thackeray – had ‘saved’ Mr. Modi by supporting him while the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had not wanted him as CM of Gujarat in the wake of the Godhra riots.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US