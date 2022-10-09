Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena gives three choices for poll symbol — trident, rising sun or burning torch

ECI on October 8 barred both factions of the Shiv Sena from using party name, symbol in Andheri East Assembly bypoll

The Hindu Bureau Mumbai:
October 09, 2022 18:03 IST

Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray addresses a party meeting at Goregaon, in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction has submitted the trishul (trident), mashaal (torch) and the ‘rising sun’ to the Election Commission of India as alternatives for a new party symbol, Thackeray camp loyalist MP Arvind Sawant said.

“We will never forsake our claim over the bow and arrow symbol. That symbol is rightfully ours,” Mr. Sawant said, while accusing the ECI of acting under the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) pressure.

The Election Commission had on Saturday barred the Shiv Sena factions led by former Chief Minister Thackeray and present Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde from using the party name and its election symbol 'bow & arrow' in the Andheri East Assembly bypoll scheduled on November 3.

In an interim order over claims by the rival factions for control of the organisation, the commission asked them to suggest by Monday three different name choices and also as many free symbols for allocation to their respective groups.

The Thackeray camp has also given some options for its official name in polls, a source said without elaborating.

The EC's interim order on Saturday came on the Shinde faction's request seeking it be allocated the symbol as the Andheri East Assembly bypoll is approaching.

The rival factions had approached the Election Commission after the split in the Shiv Sena ranks in June this year, with both sides claiming to be the 'real Shiv Sena'.

The bypoll to Andheri East Assembly seat in suburban Mumbai has been necessitated due to the death of incumbent Sena MLA Ramesh Latke.

The Congress and the NCP have decided to support Ramesh Latke's wife Rujuta Latke, the candidate of the Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena, their coalition partner in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

The BJP, an ally of the Shinde faction, has decided to field Murji Patel, a corporator in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

