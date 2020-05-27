Uddhav Thackeray holds meeting with key MVA leaders

Against the backdrop of the recent political activities in Maharashtra and with just a few remaining for the fourth phase of the lockdown to end, State Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday held a meeting of key leaders of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil, Transport Minister Anil Parab and others attended the meeting. The political scene in the State hot up after a BJP delegation led by former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently met State Governor B.S. Koshyari and complained to him about the “failure” of the government in tackling the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

Maharashtra records highest single-day deaths

On Monday, BJP MP Narayan Rane met the Governor at the Raj Bhavan and demanded imposition of the President’s rule for the MVA dispensation’s “failure” in handling the coronavirus situation.

The ruling MVA on Tuesday accused the Opposition party of trying to destablise the State government and maintained that the numbers are in its favour. It also said that the government was “strong and stable”.

Mr. Fadnavis had later said that the BJP was not interested in forming the government in the State and wanted effective handling of COVID-19 crisis. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of COVID- 19 cases in the country. The current lockdown, imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19, is set to end on May 31.

Speaking to media persons on Tuesday, State Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta had said that the government will ease down the lockdown “very very gradually and in a calibrated manner”.

The NCP, a key constituent of the MVA, has also been pitching for resuming business activities in a phased manner to bring back on track the State’s economy which has been hit by the lockdown.