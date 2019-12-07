Uddhav Thackeray for quick resolution of Maharashtra-Karnataka boundary dispute

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday appointed Ministers Chhagan Bhujbal and Eknath Shinde as coordinators to oversee his government’s efforts to expedite the case related to the boundary dispute with Karnataka.

The dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka over Belgaum and other border areas has been pending before the Supreme Court for many years.

Mr. Thackeray also announced that the State government will hold a meeting of the lawyers representing Maharashtra, according to a statement issued from the Chief Minister’s Office.

Mr. Thackeray himself will discuss the case with senior lawyer Harish Salve, the statement said.

During the meeting senior minister Subhash Desai made a demand that all 69 people who have so far lost died during the agitation over the border dispute be given the status of martyrs. As many as 69 people had lost their lives in 1969 during the agitation and their families have been receiving pension of up to ₹1,000 since 1997. The pension amount was increased to ₹10,000 in 2015. However, Mr Desai said family members should also be given jobs and benefits of all schemes for those martyred in the State. “The CM had responded to the request with a positive nod,” said a senior official.

Maharashtra claims certain areas including Belgaum, Karwar and Nippani, which are part of Karnataka, contending that the majority of population in these areas is Marathi-speaking.

Mr. Thackeray said in the meeting that political differences should not come in way of speedy resolution of the dispute.

“I want to ensure that Maharashtra’s position is strong in the court. Everyone should come together to resolve the dispute,” he added.

The State government will make every effort to fast-track the case, and Mr. Salve will be requested to seek an early hearing from the court, he said.

Apart from ministers Jayant Patil, Bhujbal, Shinde, Nitin Raut and Subhash Desai, Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti leaders Manohar Kinekar, Arvind Patil, Digambar Patil and Belgaum Tarun Bharat editor Kiran Thakur were also present.

The Samiti is in the forefront of Marathi-speakers’ agitation for merger of Belgaum and other areas with Maharashtra.