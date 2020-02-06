Uddhav Thackeray for all-women police stations in every Maharashtra district

In wake of incidents of violence against women in different parts of the State, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday directed the Home department to check the possibility of setting up all-women police stations at every district.

“The idea behind such police stations is to make women, who are victims of violence or discrimination, feel comfortable to register complaints and inform police about their ordeal. Chief Minister has directed to check the possibility of setting up one such police station at every district and asked the home department to submit a report,” said an official from the Home department.

The issue was discussed in the wake of two recent incidents of violence against women in Wardha dsitrict’s Hinganghat and in Aurangabad.

The issue also came up for discussion in the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday where a demand to bring a law on the lines of Disha Act 2019 in Andhra Pradesh was made. Under the Disha Act, the total judgement time in cases of violence against women has been reduced to only 21 days and it even prescribes death penalty to rape crimes where there is adequate conclusive evidence.

In the first legislative session of the newly formed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, the then Home Minister Eknath Shinde had indicated that the State government was contemplating bringing out an Act on the lines of Disha.

In the discussion on Wednesday, certain reservations were also raised on whether 21 days was for investigation and court proceedings to punish the real criminal.

Meanwhile, Mr. Thackeray has directed that no sympathy be shown to those involved in crimes against women. “Any police officer or government employee who will delay the process will be facing strictest possible action.

To ensure that every case of crime against women is fast tracked, the government will give priority to set up fast track court or special courts,” Mr. Thackeray said at the meeting.