Uddhav Thackeray calls Bharat Ratna for Karpoori Thakur a political move ahead of Lok Sabha polls

February 11, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Mumbai

Uddhav Thackeray highlighted the historical opposition from the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, precursor to the BJP, toward Karpoori Thakur’s decision to allocate 26% reservation for backward classes in government jobs

Abhinay Deshpande

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Chief Uddhav Thackeray greets the Dharavikars on his arrival, at Dharavi, in Mumbai on February 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray asserted on Sunday that the Bharat Ratna conferred upon former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur by the Narendra Modi government is a strategic move to secure votes from the eastern State in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. 

Socialist icon Karpoori Thakur awarded Bharat Ratna, a day before centenary

Mr. Thackeray, addressing a gathering of Shiv Sena (UBT) workers in Mumbai, highlighted the historical opposition from the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, precursor to the Bharatiya Janata Party, toward Thakur’s decision to allocate 26% reservation for backward classes in government jobs. 

He suggested that the BJP’s recognition of Thakur’s contributions through the Bharat Ratna is an attempt to garner support in Bihar, contrasting it with the unfulfilled promises, such as the implementation of recommendations made by Dr. S Swaminathan to increase farm income. 

Mr. Thackeray questioned the government’s intentions. 

