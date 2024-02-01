Uddhav Thackeray blows poll bugle at Raigad rally, says fight not against Modi or BJP but to ‘preserve democracy’

February 01, 2024 04:45 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST - Pune

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray or UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on February 1 sounded the poll bugle for the upcoming Lok Sabha election during a rally at Raigad, stating that his fight was not against Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but to save Indian democracy from turning into a dictatorship.

Addressing an audience of his party workers and supporters at Pen in Raigad, Mr. Thackeray, lashing out at Mr. Modi, said the PM’s vaunted guarantees generally translated into summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), while dubbing the Interim Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman “a magician’s trick”.

“This is the last Budget that the Modi government is presenting. Ms. Sitharaman has said the government will work for four categories of people — the poor, the women, the youth, and the farmers. I congratulate the FM for making the PM aware that there are people in this country beyond Mr. Modi’s friends like industrialist Gautam Adani. It is only before the election that the BJP has realised there are women in this country. Why did the PM not go to Manipur and offer succour to women there? Why did he not call upon [Gujarat riot victim] Bilkis Bano?” Mr. Thackeray said, taking a jibe at the PM during his ‘Jan Samwad’ rally.

Questioning the BJP’s claims of winning 400 Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming General Election, the Sena (UBT) chief said that if the BJP was so confident, why would it need Nitish Kumar as an ally in Bihar.

Mocking Mr. Modi’s guarantees, Mr. Thackeray quipped that the only guarantee Mr. Modi had offered was to set Central agencies on his political rivals from other parties.

“On the one hand, [ex-Jharkhand CM] Hemant Soren is arrested, but [rebel Nationalist Congress Party or NCP leader] Ajit Pawar is given a clean chit. It appears that as long as one joins the BJP, all corruption is forgiven. One is guaranteed a plum post on switching sides to the BJP. The day Nitish Kumar takes oath as CM of Bihar, the next day Lalu Prasad and [former Bihar Deputy CM] Tejashwi Yadav get summons from the ED. Can the country’s public afford such guarantees in the future?” the Sena (UBT) chief quipped.

Mr. Thackeray said that the fight this time was not one between the Opposition and the BJP but between democracy and dictatorship, exhorting people to think about saving future generations from dictatorship by casting their vote for the INDIA alliance.

“I do not desire any post, neither that of the CM of Maharashtra or PM… I can only see my Bharat Mata and the Constitution written by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar in front of my eyes. We are fighting to safeguard democracy,” he said.

Criticising the PM’s frequent visits to Maharashtra, Mr. Thackeray observed that Mr. Modi had never toured the State during any crisis.

“When I was CM [of the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi or MVA government] there were two cyclones — Taukte and Nisarga. While I personally toured the afflicted areas, the PM never bothered to visit Maharashtra nor did the Centre give a single paisa as aid for the afflicted. At moments of crisis, Mr. Modi never tours Maharashtra. But now, he keeps visiting the State as he needs votes,” Mr. Thackeray alleged.

Stating that he, too, was proud that the Ram Mandir had finally come up in Ayodhya and that Shiv Sainiks had a major contribution in the Ram Temple movement, the Sena (UBT) chief said that Lord Ram was not the property of the BJP or Mr. Modi.

Raigad is the stronghold of NCP (Ajit Pawar) faction leader Sunil Tatkare, who is the sitting MP, and his daughter, Aditi Tatkare, a Cabinet Minister in the Eknath Shinde-led government.

Mr. Tatkare’s fiercest political adversary in Raigad is Sena (UBT) leader and former Union Minister Anant Geete, who was the MP from Raigad six times before being narrowly defeated by Mr. Tatkare in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

