Uddhav Thackeray arrives in hotel, asks MLAs not to worry

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, who spent several hours with party legislators at Hotel Lalit in Andheri on Sunday, reportedly told them not to worry and that a Sena-Congress-NCP government would soon be in place.

Senior Sena leaders Subhash Desai and Anil Parab are expected to be in New Delhi on Monday morning for the crucial hearing in the Supreme Court.

Sena MLAs, along with Independents and MLCs, have spent two nights in the hotel so far. When details of the hearing in the Supreme Court came in, they were a relieved lot.

“We are confident that the Supreme Court will strike all this down, and our government will be formed. We are not worried. Everyone is relaxed and is going about his daily routine,” Bhandup MLA Ramesh Korgaokar said.

Senior Shiv Sena leader and MP Anil Desai said, “Uddhavji said there is solidarity among all legislators of the three parties. We are all one. We are speaking to each other and will give a stable government to Maharashtra. Legislators are all firm, no question of anything (defection) now. Shiv Sena is a fort that nobody can breach. All Sena MLAs have complete faith in the leadership. Uddhavji is monitoring developments from the hotel.”

The Shiv Sena is also keeping an eye on the NCP and Congress MLAs put up in a Powai and an Andheri hotel, respectively. Sources said the party had delegated responsibility to Shiv Sena divisional chiefs and Yuva Sena members to station karyakartas outside the two hotels to keep a watch.

Another Mumbai MLA said, “Uddhavji gave us support and told us not to worry. As Sanjay Raut said, we have 165 MLAs with Congress, NCP. Uddhavji spending time with us in the hotel is an assuring thing. There was some ambiguity among MLAs since the developments in NCP on Sunday but our leader is with us. We are confident.”

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut told the media that November 23 was a “black Saturday”, and maintained that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (the Sena, the Congress, the NCP) still had a majority with 165 legislators.

Mr. Raut said, “[NCP chief] Sharad Pawar is a national leader. If the BJP is trying to break his party, this will boomerang on it. Even before the Assembly election, there was an attempt to break the NCP when the BJP poached people from it. Poaching Ajit Pawar was their last move which has boomeranged. They were expecting around 25 MLAs to support him. I hope the BJP has come out of that delusion now. Nearly all the NCP MLAs have returned, barely five have stayed. In return for five MLAs, the BJP has given Ajit Pawar Deputy CM position?.”

He went on to say that the three parties together still had the numbers. “All Congress-NCP, Sena MLAs are with their respective parties. We now have a majority of 165 MLAs, I had said 170 in the past but now five are missing, some of them will return too. They have been kept somewhere,” said Mr. Raut and added that 49 NCP MLAs were still with Mr. Sharad Pawar.

He termed Saturday’s developments “to be worse than Indira Gandhi’s Emergency.” “This is low-level politics. The CM of Maharashtra was sworn in and the State did not know. This is a black day for the country. The BJP has done black-marketing of the Raj Bhavan. Indira Gandhi's Emergency should not be called black day any more because this act is even worse. If you [BJP] had majority, why did you do swearing-in secretly? Also, if you [BJP] have majority, why wait till November 30? The Governor has used one rule for us and another for the BJP. Narendra Modi’s image has been shattered by his own party. Our MahaVikas Aghadhi will prove majority in Assembly. Even if we are invited by the Governor right now, we can prove majority,” said Mr. Raut.

He also criticised Mr. Ajit Pawar saying, “It is not true that Sharad Pawar knew about this. Ajit Pawar took a fake document to the Governor which he accepted and gave him the oath. BJP thought Ajit Pawar will bring 40-50 MLAs, he betrayed his party and BJP betrayed him. This is the worst act of Ajit Pawar’s life by betraying Sharad Pawar.”

‘Have faith in leadership’

Senior Shiv Sena leader and MP Anil Desai said, “Uddhavji said there is solidarity among all legislators of the three parties. We are all one. We are speaking to each other and will give a stable government to Maharashtra. Legislators are all firm, no question of anything (defection) now. Shiv Sena is a fort that nobody can breach. All Sena MLAs have complete faith in the leadership. Uddhavji is monitoring developments from the hotel.”

Independent MLA Bachchu Kadu of Prahar Janshakti Party, who has supported the Shiv Sena, said on Sunday, “I am with the Shiv Sena. There is no doubt about it.Sena, Congress, NCP can still form the government.”