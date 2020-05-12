Uddhav, other MVA leaders file nomination for MLC polls

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Legislative Council deputy speaker Neelam Gorhe on Monday filed their nomination as Shiv Sena’s candidates for the Council polls.

Nationalist Congress Party’s Shashikant Shinde and Amol Mitkari, as well as Congress’ Rajesh Rathod too filed their nominations the same day.

It is the first time that Mr. Thackeray will become a member of either house of the legislature. Last year, his son Aaditya became the first person from the family to contest polls and get elected to the Legislative Assembly.

The CM was accompanied by his wife Rashmi, sons Aaditya and Tejas, along with senior Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress leaders.

Assets of over ₹140 cr.

As per the affidavit submitted by Mr. Thackeray, he has total assets worth ₹76.59 crore, of which ₹52.44 crore are immovable while ₹24.14 crore are movable assets. His wife, Rashmi, has property worth ₹65.09 crore, of which ₹28.92 crore is immovable while ₹36.16 crore is movable. Through Hindu Undivided Family, the CM has movable assets worth ₹1.58 crore.

The Sena chief, who has a loan worth ₹4.06 crore, listed salary, interest, dividend and capital gain as his sources of income. His wife meanwhile, listed interest, rent, share of profit from firm, dividend and capital gain as her sources of income, and has a loan worth ₹11.44 crore to her name.

With nine seats up for grabs, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded four candidates while the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has fielded five, paving the way for these elections to go through unopposed. The Congress had dropped its plan to field candidates for two seats after the Shiv Sena questioned the move. State party president and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat on Sunday said the party has decided to field only one candidate, keeping in mind the Chief Minister’s request.

Crucial poll for CM

It is necessary for the election to be held on May 21 as Mr. Thackeray is completing six months of being in office on May 28, and must be inducted into either house before that in order to retain his seat.

The Election Commission had earlier decided to postpone the election, citing risks due to COVID-19, after which the State Cabinet passed a resolution recommending Mr. Thackeray’s name for one of the two vacant MLC posts to be filled by the Governor.

The Governor, however, rejected the Cabinet resolution and hinted that Mr. Thackeray speak with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following which the CM had a parley with the PM. A day later, the Election Commission of India announced the decision to hold the Council polls, paving the way for Mr. Thackeray’s nomination.