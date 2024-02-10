Uddhav decries deteriorating law and order in Maharashtra

February 10, 2024 04:49 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST - Pune

In the wake of the murder of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray-UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar in Mumbai, Sena (UBT) chief and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday demanded the imposition of President’s Rule in the State, and the dismissal of the ruling Eknath Shinde-led ‘Mahayuti’ government.

Stating that the law and order situation had deteriorated beyond measure, Mr. Thackeray also called for fresh elections to be conducted in the State.

“We demand the dismissal of the Maharashtra government. This is a government which protects mobsters. Earlier, there used to be a war between different underworld gangs. But now, there is a gang war within the government itself,” Mr. Thackeray told reporters in Mumbai.

Speaking on the murder Mr. Ghosalkar, who was shot dead during a ‘Facebook Live’ session by Mauris Noronha, and the recent shooting of Sena (UBT) leader Mahesh Gaikwad by BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad inside a police station in Thane, Mr. Thackeray launched into a diatribe against Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, holding him personally responsible for the crumbling law and order situation.

In response, Mr. Fadnavis ticked-off Mr. Thackeray’s remarks. “Going by choice of words in his remarks, I can only say ‘Uddhav-ji, get well soon,” Mr. Fadnavis said.

On Friday, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut had alleged that the ruling party’s leaders were reportedly threatening policemen, while calling for Mr. Fadnavis’ resignation.

“The two recent incidents underscore Fadnavis’ failure as Home Minister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are responsible for imposing this government on us. This CM [Eknath Shinde] should be sacked and President’s Rule must be imposed in the State,” Mr. Raut said, claiming that the crime rate had dramatically shot up ever since Mr. Shinde, who split the Shiv Sena, assumed power in June 2022 in an alliance with the BJP.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi had earlier written to Mr. Shah, seeking his urgent intervention over the deteriorating law and order situation in Maharashtra.

“I implore you to urgently intervene in the deteriorating law and order situation in Maharashtra before irreparable harm is inflicted upon its residents. The once-vibrant city of Mumbai, renowned for trade and commerce, is now marred by escalating crime, violence and gunfire. The rampant use of firearms to intimidate innocent civilians and public representatives has plunged the state into a perpetual state of fear and insecurity,” Ms. Chaturvedi wrote in her letter.