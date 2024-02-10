GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Uddhav decries deteriorating law and order in Maharashtra

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader demands imposition of President’s Rule and dismissal of the Eknath Shinde government 

February 10, 2024 04:49 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST - Pune

Shoumojit Banerjee

In the wake of the murder of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray-UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar in Mumbai, Sena (UBT) chief and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday demanded the imposition of President’s Rule in the State, and the dismissal of the ruling Eknath Shinde-led ‘Mahayuti’ government.

ALSO READ
Murder, suicide cases filed in livestreamed killing of corporator

Stating that the law and order situation had deteriorated beyond measure, Mr. Thackeray also called for fresh elections to be conducted in the State.

“We demand the dismissal of the Maharashtra government. This is a government which protects mobsters. Earlier, there used to be a war between different underworld gangs. But now, there is a gang war within the government itself,” Mr. Thackeray told reporters in Mumbai.

Speaking on the murder Mr. Ghosalkar, who was shot dead during a ‘Facebook Live’ session by Mauris Noronha, and the recent shooting of Sena (UBT) leader Mahesh Gaikwad by BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad inside a police station in Thane, Mr. Thackeray launched into a diatribe against Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, holding him personally responsible for the crumbling law and order situation.

ALSO READ
Day after Borivali ‘live’ shocker, a cremation and a delayed burial as Oppn. guns for Fadnavis

In response, Mr. Fadnavis ticked-off Mr. Thackeray’s remarks. “Going by choice of words in his remarks, I can only say ‘Uddhav-ji, get well soon,” Mr. Fadnavis said.

On Friday, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut had alleged that the ruling party’s leaders were reportedly threatening policemen, while calling for Mr. Fadnavis’ resignation.

“The two recent incidents underscore Fadnavis’ failure as Home Minister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are responsible for imposing this government on us. This CM [Eknath Shinde] should be sacked and President’s Rule must be imposed in the State,” Mr. Raut said, claiming that the crime rate had dramatically shot up ever since Mr. Shinde, who split the Shiv Sena, assumed power in June 2022 in an alliance with the BJP.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi had earlier written to Mr. Shah, seeking his urgent intervention over the deteriorating law and order situation in Maharashtra.

“I implore you to urgently intervene in the deteriorating law and order situation in Maharashtra before irreparable harm is inflicted upon its residents. The once-vibrant city of Mumbai, renowned for trade and commerce, is now marred by escalating crime, violence and gunfire. The rampant use of firearms to intimidate innocent civilians and public representatives has plunged the state into a perpetual state of fear and insecurity,” Ms. Chaturvedi wrote in her letter.

Related stories

Related Topics

Maharashtra / Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray / Shiv Sena

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.