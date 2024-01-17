ADVERTISEMENT

Uddhav challenges Shinde, Narwekar for debate over Shiv Sena legitimacy

January 17, 2024 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - Mumbai

Uddhav Thackeray challenged Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar for a public debate to determine the real faction of Shiv Sena

Abhinay Deshpande
Abhinay Deshpande

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at his residence Matoshree in Mumbai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ANI

In a bold move on Tuesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray challenged Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar for a public debate to determine the real faction of Shiv Sena.

The development comes almost a week after Mr. Narwekar’s ruling declaring the Shinde’s faction as the legitimate Sena, while simultaneously dismissing disqualification petitions filed by both Shinde and Thackeray factions against each other’s MLAs following the split in the party in June 2022.

Speaking at a mega town hallesque meeting at Worli’s NSCI dome after explaining the discrepancies in Mr. Narwekar’s order, Mr. Thackeray said, “I am taking this battle to the people’s court.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Understanding the Tenth Schedule | Explained

The former Chief Minister questioned the legitimacy of the ruling and said if he was not the Shiv Sena chief, why did the Bharatiya Janata Party seek his support in 2014 and 2019 after the Lok Sabha elections?

“If I was not the Shiv Sena chief, why did the BJP seek my support in 2014 and 2019 after Lok Sabha elections,” he asked.

Mr. Thackeray farmed the battle between his faction and Chief Minister Shinde-led faction of Shiv Sena as pivotal in determining the fate of democracy in the country. This battle, he asserted, would decide whether democracy would prevail in the country.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US