Udaipur’s senior police officers shifted after tailor’s murder

Two senior police officers of Udaipur were among the 32 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers transferred in Rajasthan in the aftermath of the daylight murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal. Inspector General of Police Hinglaj Dan and Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar were shifted after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot visited the city on Thursday.

Mr. Dan was posted in Jaipur as the Inspector General (Civil Rights), while Mr. Kumar was transferred to the Second Battalion of Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) in Kota. The SPs of 10 districts, including Udaipur, were transferred in the list released by the Personnel Department here late on Thursday night.

Praful Kumar, Inspector General of Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) was made the new IG of Udaipur, while Ajmer SP Vikas Kumar was transferred as the new SP of Udaipur.

Amid the continuing tension, the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra was taken out in Udaipur with heavy security arrangements on Friday. The district administration gave special permission for the procession in view of curfew clamped in seven police station areas of the city.

The yatra, which was organised after a gap of two years because of the pandemic, was expected to take several hours to cover its 7-km-long route. The procession started from Jagdish temple, situated in the City Palace complex, with a silver chariot leading it and several religious tableaux forming part of it.

The Rajasthan police have started swooping on the radical elements after the arrest of the main accused in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case. A cleric from Bundi, Nadeem Akhtar, who had made some controversial remarks during a protest against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, was arrested on Friday and sent to judicial custody for 14 days by a court.

Three persons were arrested in Ajmer for allegedly delivering a radical speech outside the dargah before a huge rally was taken out in the city on June 17. Police suspect that their speech at the dargah’s main entry gate could have played a role in instigating Riyaz Attari and Ghous Mohammed to commit the horrifying crime in Udaipur.