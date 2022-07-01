Udaipur tailor murder | Killers used bike with number '2611'
Riyaz Attari had paid ₹1,000 to obtain the number of his choice for the motorcycle which he had bought in March 2013, officials said.
The motorcycle used for escape by the killers of Udaipur tailor had "2611" as its registration number, a possible reference to the Mumbai terror attacks in 2008. Serial terror attacks in Mumbai took place on November 26 and referred to as 26/11 in general.
Riyaz Attari and Ghous Mohammed had fled after brutally hacking tailor Kanhaiya Lal to death in Udaipur on June 28.
Also read | One accused has links with Pakistan-based Dawat-e-Islami, visited Karachi in 2014, says Rajasthan DGP
Attari had paid ₹1,000 to obtain the number of his choice for the motorcycle which he had bought in March 2013, officials said. The accused were caught in the Bhim area by the Rajsamand police hours after the incident.
"The registration number of the bike on which they were fleeing was RJ27 AS2611. The motorcycle was handed over to the SIT for further action," SHO of Bhim police station said.
Udaipur RTO Prabhu Lal Bamniya said the motorcycle was issued in the name of Riyaz Attari and a fee of ₹1,000 was paid for securing the number in March 2013.
Blaring red: The Hindu Editorial On the Udaipur killing
On November 26, 2008, 10 Pakistani terrorists arrived at Mumbai by sea route and opened fire indiscriminately at people, killing 166, including 18 security personnel. Ajmal Kasab was the only terrorist who was captured alive. He was hanged four years later on November 21, 2012.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.