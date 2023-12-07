Udaipur philanthropic group’s chief bags award for empowerment of differently abled

December 07, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - JAIPUR

Udaipur-based philanthropic group Narayan Seva Sansthan’s (NSS) president, Prashant Agrawal, has bagged a national award for the empowerment of differently-abled persons with the activities of fitting artificial limbs and corrective surgeries. The NSS has been engaged in the rehabilitation of differently-abled persons since 1985.

President Droupadi Murmu gave away the award at a ceremony marking the International Day of Persons with Disabilities at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on December 3. Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar presided over the function.

The NSS has carried out activities such as the establishment of residential schools and vocational rehabilitation centres for differently abled persons, besides distributing assistive devices to them. The philanthropic group has so far fitted about 40,000 persons, who lost their limbs in accidents, with artificial limbs and performed 4.45 lakh successful corrective surgeries on differently-abled persons.

The NSS also provides computer, mobile phone and sewing training to facilitate the complete rehabilitation of differently-abled individuals. It has performed mass marriages of more than 2,300 couples and established their households.

Mr. Agrawal, who was also given the best social worker award by the Rajasthan government in 2017, said the national award would recognise the efforts to touch the lives of differently-abled persons with tangible benefits.