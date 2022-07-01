Udaipur tailor murder: markets remain shut in Rajasthan

July 01, 2022 00:53 IST

Traders’ organisations and VHP call for bandh in State

Shops and commercial establishments in several cities of Rajasthan, including Jaipur, remained shut on Thursday following a bandh call given by the traders’ associations and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. The day-long bandh was observed to protest against the killing of a tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, in Udaipur.

The BJP office-bearers, accompanied by party workers, asked the shopkeepers to keep the shutters down. Defying prohibitory orders, protesters gathered at several places here and raised slogans. The police made elaborate security arrangements to maintain law and order.

The markets remained closed in the towns such as Jhunjhunu, Kotputli, Jaisalmer, Sirohi and Kota. The protesters burnt the effigies of the two murder accused at Osian in Jodhpur district and Pokhran in Jaisalmer district.

Essential services

In addition to the markets in the Walled City of Jaipur, the shops remained closed in the areas such as Vaishali Nagar, Raja Park, Tonk Road, Malviya Nagar, Sanganer, Bajaj Nagar and Khatipura. Essential services, including hospitals and medical stores as well as educational institutions were exempted from the bandh.

No untoward incident was reported from any place where the bandh was observed. Jaipur Vyapar Mahasangh president Subhash Goyal said shopkeepers had closed the establishments on their own. Business worth ₹1,400 crore was estimated to have suffered because of the closure of shops.

Suspension of Internet services in the State was extended by one more day in view of the continuing tension over the killing incident in Udaipur. The orders for Jaipur division, applicable to five districts, were issued by Divisional Commissioner Vikas S. Bhale.