Udai Bhan is new Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president

The former Hodal MLA replaces Kumari Selja

The former Hodal MLA replaces Kumari Selja

Former Hodal MLA Udai Bhan was on Wednesday appointed Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president replacing Kumari Selja, ending weeks of suspense over change in party’s State leadership.

Mr. Bhan is considered to be a loyalist of former Chief Minister and Haryana Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Four working presidents, including former Lok Sabha MP Shruti Choudhry and Ram Kishan Gujjar, have also been appointed in an apparent bid to strike a power balance in the party. Ms. Choudhry is the daughter of five-time MLA and former CLP leader Kiran Choudhry.

Two of the working presidents, Jitender Kumar Bhardwaj and Suresh Gupta, are considered close to the Hoodas.

A press statement released by All-India Congress Committee said the party president had accepted the resignation of Ms. Selja from her post with immediate effect. The party also appreciated the contribution of the outgoing State president.