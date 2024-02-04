ADVERTISEMENT

UCC draft gets Uttarakhand Cabinet approval on eve of special Assembly session

February 04, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Dehradun

PTI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The final draft of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) was approved by the Uttarakhand Cabinet here, paving the way for its tabling in the State Assembly whose special four-day session begins here on February 5.

The Cabinet passed the UCC draft at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his official residence on February 4.

The final draft of the UCC running into 740 pages in four volumes was submitted to Mr. Dhami here on February 2 by a five-member panel headed by retired judge of the Supreme Court Ranjana Prakash Desai.

The special session of the Assembly has been convened especially to pass the legislation on the UCC. The approval by the State Cabinet was necessary for its introduction in the House.

