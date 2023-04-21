U.P. to conduct survey identifying people using electricity without connection

April 21, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - LUCKNOW

Uttar Pradesh issued an order to identify and mark people who are using electricity without connections and those left out.

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) is launching a campaign to extract information through various ways such as the family register in the gram panchayat and details of premises collecting house tax/water tax in urban areas, for identifying households without valid electricity connections. UPPCL Chairman M. Devraj issued an order to this effect.

“To combat electricity theft, the Uttar Pradesh government has taken steps to identify those using electricity without a connection, ensuring every household in the State has proper supply of electricity,” read a statement issued by the U.P. government.

The nodal agency UPPCL said people against whom arrears were pending in theft cases, would be given connection after obtaining a declaration on plain paper. “All the connections will be issued only by installing meters, and it will be the responsibility of the Junior Engineer to get such connections registered by the end of the week. Applicants against whom arrears are pending in theft cases, or an FIR has been registered in the past will be given connection after obtaining a declaration on plain paper,” said the State Government.

The government has also given instructions to conduct a detailed survey with the help of students and Self Help Groups.

“Self-Help Groups will be encouraged to conduct the survey in their area by organising a meeting at the district level under the chairmanship of the District Magistrate. In addition, employees of billing agencies will also participate in it. The contract with the agency also has this provision under the scope of work, which states that the agency will search and locate non-consumers using electricity,” the government’s release added.