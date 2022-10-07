U. P. police denies allegations that student was forced to chant ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ in AMU

Police outside the Aligarh Muslim University campus in Aligarh. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Amid allegations that a Hindu student pursuing M.Tech at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) was thrashed and forced to chant pro-Pakistani slogans such as ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ by a group of students at the University’s campus, the Uttar Pradesh police told The Hindu that no such incident had occured. Police said that the two students had a scuffle at the Suleman hall within AMU premises, after which they submitted complaints against each other at the proctor’s office, which have been forwarded to the Civil Lines police station. In the complaint, no issue involving the slogans was mentioned.

“Both the students were friends. On October 3, there was a scuffle between them. On October 4, both the students submitted their complaint to the proctor office in AMU, which was forwarded to the Civil Lines police station. The matter has been registered on October 6, on the basis of the respective complaints. In the complaint filed by the Hindu student, there is no mention of the slogans” said Pravesh Rana, Station House Officer Civil lines, Aligarh, to The Hindu.

On Thursday, Saket Kumar, a student, alleged that he was brutally beaten by a group of students led by another student named Rehwar Danish and forcibly made to shout ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ and other slogans. Speaking with local media persons, Saket said, “Rehwar Danish and few other students brutally beat me at Suleman hall, and told me that if you have to live in the hostel or campus you need to chant ‘Pakistan Zindabad’”.

Some Hindu organisations also protested in front of the police station on Thursday demanding strict action against the accused.