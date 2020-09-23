Two ZUF militants arrested in Bishnupur

A combined team of the Bishnupur district police and personnel of the 29 Assam Rifles of Khoupum brigade arrested two militants of the Zeliarong United Front (ZUF) on Tuesday night, police sources said on Wednesday. The arrested cadre have been identified as S. Panmei (28) and M. Kamei (23).

Police said that 545 rounds of AK-47 rifle ammunition; 149 rounds of ammunition for M16 automatic guns; and 15 rounds of ammunition for Lethod guns was recovered from them. A car used by them has also been confiscated. A case has been registered in the police station in the district.

Security measures had been intensified in the district following the killing of State Bank of India employee Ranjan Arambam by his colleagues to loot ₹1.15 crore meant for replenishing ATMs. Several protests have sought justice for the innocent employee.

The district administration had clamped curfew in the Khoupum area to maintain law and order. The victim and one of the accused persons hail from this area. Police said that all three suspects have been arrested and the murder weapon, a licensed .32 revolver issued to one of the killers, has been recovered.

Police said that the two arrested ZUF rebels are being interrogated.