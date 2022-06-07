Two YouTube channels booked, blocked for inciting communal frenzy though 'misleading' news

RA Knowledge World and Bareilly Production, two YouTube channels, have been blocked for allegedly inciting communal frenzy. | Photo Credit: Reuters

June 07, 2022 13:19 IST

"Misleading" news about riots and the imposition of curfew in Bareilly was flashed on the two YouTube channels, according to the police.

A case has been registered against two YouTube channels and they have been blocked for allegedly inciting communal frenzy by streaming "misleading" news about the imposition of curfew and riots in Bareilly, officials said on Tuesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said "misleading" news about riots and imposition of curfew in Bareilly was flashed on the two YouTube channels.

Following this, a case was registered against the two channels — RA Knowledge World and Bareilly Production — under the Information Technology Act on Monday at the Kotwali police station, he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SHO Himanshu Nigam of the Kotwali police station said both the channels aired wrong facts and an attempt was made to disturb the communal situation of the city.

District Magistrate Shivakant of Bareilly said that the administration was keeping a close watch on all the developments.