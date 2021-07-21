Two youth found hanging in police custody in Gujarat

Google Maps image locates Chikhli police station in Gujarat’s Navsari district.

AHMEDABAD

21 July 2021 21:06 IST

They were brought to police station as suspects in a motorbike theft

Two young men accused of a motorbike theft and were under police detention in South Gujarat reportedly committed suicide, causing furore in the tribal belt of South Gujarat as both belonged to the tribal district Dangs.

The local police said they found the two persons hanging with an electric cabal in the Chikhli police station of Navsari district. The police found them hanging in the computer room, which serves as a lock up room also, on Wednesday.

Sunil Pawar and Ravi Jadav, both 19, were brought to the police station on Tuesday.

“They have committed suicide for unknown reasons. We are probing the case,” said DSP SG Rana. Navsari SP and other officials rushed to the spot.

Mr. Rana said the two persons were not officially arrested and were brought for interrogation as they were suspects.

Dismissing the police claim of suicide, the victims’ families refused to accept their bodies and demanded forensic investigation alleging foul play. They also demanded the autopsy be done by a panel of doctors in the presence of forensic experts.