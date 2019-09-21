Two-year-old killed as ambulance rams truck

A two-year-old boy on ventilator support and a nursing attendant were killed when the ambulance taking them to Safdarjung Hospital rammed a truck from behind on the DND flyway in the early hours of Friday.

Family members of the deceased child, Subhash — father Suresh Pal, mother Manno Devi and four-year-old brother Shubham — were grievously injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment at the AIIMS Trauma Centre. The ambulance driver, Vipin, is also admitted there, the police said.

Attendant identified

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh said the nursing attendant has been identified as Sunil Kumar, who worked for a private ambulance service. Sunil succumbed to his injuries at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital.

The accident happened around 3.15 a.m. after which a PCR call was made. When the police reached the spot, they found the ambulance completely damaged from the front. The truck and its driver were missing.

“The two-year-old boy, his elder brother, mother and the nursing attendant were at the back, while the father was sitting next to the driver. The boy was already on ventilator support, it appeared,” said a police officer who inspected the accident spot.

An officer who spoke to Subhash’s parents at AIIMS said they had initially rushed the child to a hospital in Greater Noida after he complained of breathlessness. The doctors there detected water in the two-year-old’s windpipe and asked the family to take him to Safdarjung Hospital.