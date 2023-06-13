Two workers killed in fire at Pune eatery

June 13, 2023 11:00 am | Updated 11:04 am IST - Pune

Two workers died and one sustained injuries after a fire broke out in an eatery in Maharashtra’s Pune city in the early hours of Tuesday, June 13, an official said.

The accident occurred around 1 am at hotel Revan Siddhi in the Market Yard area of the city.

“The shutter of the hotel was locked from the outside and some workers were stranded on the loft inside,” said a fire official.

He said firefighters broke open the shutter with the help of cutters and found three unconscious workers inside.

The three workers were rushed to a hospital where two of them were declared dead, he said.

The fire started in the kitchen though its cause is yet to be ascertained, the official said.

The fire was brought under control in some time and four Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders were removed from the eatery, he added.

