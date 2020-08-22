Two workers injured as portion of under-construction elevated corridor collapses in Gurugram

The portion of the under-construction elevated corridor on Gurugram’s Sohna Road that collapsed on August 22, 2020. Photo: Special Arrangement

GURUGRAM

22 August 2020 23:34 IST

A portion of an under-construction elevated corridor on National Highway-248A in Gurugram, locally known as Sohna Road, collapsed late on August 22. Two workers sustained serious injuries.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sadar, Aman Yadav told The Hindu that a span between two pillars collapsed at around 9.30 p.m. injuring two labourers.

National Highways Authority of India project director Ashok Sharma said the stressing for span was done and the collapse was the matter of investigation. He said the portion fell in the barricaded area.

The NHAI has awarded two separate tenders for the six-laning and strengthening of a 22-km-long stretch of National Highway-248A starting from Rajiv Chowk. The first tender pertains to six-laning and strengthening of the road from 0.340 km to 9.28 km from Rajiv Chowk, and also includes a 4.75-km elevated road. The deadline is July 31, 2021.

The second part of the project, which has a deadline of July 29, 2021, covers the remaining distance. A three-lane service road will also be constructed on both sides of the stretch.

The total cost of the project is around ₹1,700 crore.