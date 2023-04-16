ADVERTISEMENT

Two weeks before killing, Atiq moved SC for protection in U.P. police custody

April 16, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - New Delhi

On March 28, the apex court had dismissed Ahmed's plea for protection and observed that the Uttar Pradesh State machinery would take care of his protection in case of a threat to his life

PTI

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed being escorted to a hospital by police for a medical checkup, in Prayagraj, Saturday, April 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Two weeks before gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed was shot dead while under police escort in Prayagraj, the Supreme Court had dismissed his plea seeking protection during his custody with the Uttar Pradesh Police in the Umesh Pal murder case.

Ahmed (60) and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on April 15 night while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college for a checkup.

On March 28, the apex court had dismissed Ahmed's plea for protection and observed that the Uttar Pradesh State machinery would take care of his protection in case of a threat to his life.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Brief history of Atiq Ahmed’s killers: From everyday crime to a don-turned-politician’s murder

When Atiq's plea had come up for hearing before the top court, a Bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and Bela M Trivedi granted him liberty to approach the Allahabad High Court for protection after he had claimed that his life was under threat while being in the custody of the Uttar Pradesh Police.

"Since he is in judicial custody, the Uttar Pradesh State machinery will take care of his protection in case of threat to his life," the court had said, refusing to record the former Samajwadi Party MP's counsel's vehement requests that his life is under threat.

"It is not a case where this court is going to interfere. Liberty granted to move appropriate application before the high court. Whatever is the process prescribed under law will be followed," the Bench had said.

Also Read: MHA to draft SOP for safety and security of journalists, decision per directions of PM Modi

Atiq had sought protection claiming that he and his family have been falsely "roped in" as accused in the Umesh Pal murder case in Prayagraj.

Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 killing of then BSP MLA Raju Pal, and his two security guards were killed in a shooting on February 24.

In his plea, Ahmed, who was earlier lodged at the Ahmedabad central jail in Gujarat pursuant to the apex court's direction, had referred to the statement made by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the floor of the assembly to "completely ruin and destroy" him and claimed there is a "genuine and perceptible threat" to his and his family members' lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US