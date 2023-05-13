ADVERTISEMENT

Two wanted Naxals surrender before police, CRPF in Bihar’s Gaya

May 13, 2023 11:16 am | Updated 11:16 am IST - Gaya

The surrender led to the recovery of significant arms, ammunition and IEDs from the Chakrabandha area of the Gaya district, police said

ANI

Two hardcore Naxals wanted in several cases of extremist violence surrendered before the Bihar Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Gaya on May 12, a senior officer said.

ALSO READ
Security forces recover more than 160 IEDs during anti-Naxal operation in Bihar

The two Naxalites were identified as Pradeep Singh Bhokta and Dinesh Bhuiyan. The duo was close associates of Sandeep, a top member of the Naxals' Bihar-Jharkhand Special Area Committee (BJSAC) who had died due to prolonged illness, Senior Superintendent of Police Ashish Bharti.

"Two Naxalites (Pradeep and Dinesh) surrendered after getting impressed by the action of security forces against Naxalites and the rehabilitation cum surrender policy of the Bihar government. Both of them were involved in many cases in the past. We have also asked Jharkhand Police for their criminal history," SSP Bharti said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The surrender of two Naxals led to the recovery of significant arms, ammunition and IEDs from the Chakrabandha area of the Gaya district, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Bihar / police

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US