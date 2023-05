Two wanted Naxals surrender before police, CRPF in Bihar’s Gaya

May 13, 2023 11:16 am | Updated 11:16 am IST - Gaya

Two hardcore Naxals wanted in several cases of extremist violence surrendered before the Bihar Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Gaya on May 12, a senior officer said.

The two Naxalites were identified as Pradeep Singh Bhokta and Dinesh Bhuiyan. The duo was close associates of Sandeep, a top member of the Naxals' Bihar-Jharkhand Special Area Committee (BJSAC) who had died due to prolonged illness, Senior Superintendent of Police Ashish Bharti.

"Two Naxalites (Pradeep and Dinesh) surrendered after getting impressed by the action of security forces against Naxalites and the rehabilitation cum surrender policy of the Bihar government. Both of them were involved in many cases in the past. We have also asked Jharkhand Police for their criminal history," SSP Bharti said.

The surrender of two Naxals led to the recovery of significant arms, ammunition and IEDs from the Chakrabandha area of the Gaya district, police said.

