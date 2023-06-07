ADVERTISEMENT

Two oil tankers of goods train derail near Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur; restoration under way

June 07, 2023 12:17 pm | Updated 01:28 pm IST - Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh)

“Since the incident occurred on the siding line, it didn’t affect the train traffic on the main railway lines on the Jabalpur–Itarsi section,” West Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Rahul Shrivastava said.

ANI

“Two oil tankers of a goods train derailed under Jabalpur railway division in Madhya Pradesh and restoration efforts are under way,” an official said on June 7.

The oil tankers went off the track on Tuesday night (June 6) when the goods train was on the siding line of an oil depot near Bhitoni railway station, said West Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Rahul Shrivastava.

“Since restoration in such cases is done in daylight, the work started on Wednesday after sunrise,” he said. “The position of the oil tankers that got derailed was fifth and sixth of the rake,” he said.

