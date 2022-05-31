Two ULFA(I) militants nabbed at Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh

They sneaked into India from the ULFA(I) camp located in Myanmar

Army personnel at the border overlooking Kabaw valley of India-Myanmar border. File photo: Special Arrangement

Two hardcore ULFA(I) militants were nabbed in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district on Tuesday soon after they entered India from Myanmar, police said.

Self-styled corporals Surjit Gogoi and Shyamol Baruah, who hailed from Assam's Tinsukia district, were arrested near Noglo village along the Myanmar border, they said.

They were apprehended by the Assam Rifles and district police.

They sneaked into India from the ULFA(I) camp located in Myanmar, police said.

They were taken into custody by the local police for further investigation.