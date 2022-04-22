Ukrainians held in Assam for not producing papers

Image for representation.

April 22, 2022 17:59 IST

The two had told the police they moved out of Ukraine before the Russian invasion.

GUWAHATI

The Government Railway Police have detained two Ukrainian nationals in southern Assam’s Karimganj district for travelling without valid papers.

The police said Chrisinsky Volodimir, 39, and Nazari Voznyuk, 21, were detained at the Badarpur Railway Station onboard the New Delhi-bound Tripura Sundari Express. The train had come from Agartala.

Karimganj Superintendent of Police, Padmanabh Baruah said the duo was travelling to Delhi.

“They claimed to have lost their travel documents. We contacted the Ukrainian embassy to verify records. Till such time, they will remain detained,” he said.

“They could not explain how they entered Tripura. There are gaps in their statements,” Mr. Baruah said.

He said the police would register a case against the duo for illegally entering India if the Ukrainian embassy does not provide the records by Friday night. “We will produce them in a court and seek their custody,” he added.