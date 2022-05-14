Two tribal women held for possessing drugs in Manipur

NAB team recovers 1 kg of heroin from the two

Two tribal women were nabbed by a Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB) team at Tuivong village in Churachandpur district on Friday evening, official reports said on Saturday. The NAB team recovered 1 kg of heroin from their possession.

The tribal women were identified as Rose Guite, 28, of Tuivong village, and Neilunlei Guite, 25, of Vengnom village, in Churachandpur district. The two women are being grilled in connection with the drug haul.

In another incident, a combined team of the Thoubal police and personnel of 16 Assam Rifles nabbed a 27-year-old youth identified as K. Lemba of Heirok in the district.

One 7.65-calibre pistol with two live rounds was recovered from him. He was handed over to the Yairipok police, along with the seized pistol and ammunition. An FIR has been registered in this regard.