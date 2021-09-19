Two tribal insurgents arrested in Manipur

Officials said that they were hardcore leaders of the banned Zeliangrong United Front.

A combined team of 29 Assam Rifles and Manipur police arrested two tribal insurgents along with weapons at 4.30 p.m. on Saturday in Noney district of Manipur. A press release said that the team carried out combing operations at the general areas of Nungkhang village in the district on receipt of information that some militants were sighted there. The 29 Assam Rifles team was led by Major Amirthraj N.S.

Officials said that two hardcore leaders of the banned Zeliangrong United Front were nabbed. They were identified as G. Kamei, “home secretary” of the outfit and N. K. Diromun. Both of them are from Noney district. The team recovered some explosives, one magazine of M-16 gun, one .12 bore gun and three mobile phones. They were found camping in a nearby farm.

A case under the Arms Act has been registered against them.