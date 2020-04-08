An encounter broke out between the security forces and militants in Baramulla district’s Sopore on Wednesday, and the security forces have surrounded two to four militants.

“On a credible input, an operation was launched at Arampora in Sopore by the security forces last night. An exchange of fire started sometime ago. Two to four terrorists are reported to be present,” said the police spokesman.

The operation is in progress, the police said.

Locals said a house caught fire in the exchange of fire.

An official said one of the trapped militants was killed but the body could not be retrieved so far.

The area has been completely sealed.