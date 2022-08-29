Two-three MLAs of Uddhav Thackeray faction in touch with Eknath Shinde, claims Minister Sandipan Bhumre

Speaking to Marathi news channel, Sandipan Bhumre, however, refused to divulge names of those expected to jump ship and join Eknath Shinde.

PTI Aurangabad
August 29, 2022 19:02 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Sandipan Bhumre. File | Photo Credit: Photo: Twitter/@SandipanBhumare

ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra Minister Sandipan Bhumre on August 29 claimed "two-three" MLAs from the Uddhav Thackeray faction are expected to join the group of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Speaking to Marathi news channel ' ABP Majha', Mr. Bhumre, however, refused to divulge names of those expected to jump ship and join Mr. Shinde.

"Two three MLAs from the Uddhav Thackeray faction are in touch with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. I won't mention names but can say they are from Konkan and Marathwada," the Minister of Employment Guarantee said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: ‘Reformist’ Hindutva and Uddhav Thackeray

He also claimed that almost all chiefs of district units of the Shiv Sena, barring one or two, were in touch with the Shinde faction and "would keep joining" from here on.

Queried on the tweet of Ambadas Danve, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council and part of the Thackeray camp, on empty chairs at a recent event in Paithan, Mr. Bhumre said it was a blood donation camp.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

"It was a blood donation camp and I didn't appeal to people to come for the event. The Opposition will see the overwhelming response of people when CM Eknath Shinde comes to Paithan after Ganpati festival," he claimed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Maharashtra
Mumbai
state politics
politics
politics (general)
Aurangabad

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app