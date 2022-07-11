Two terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter
Top Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist Kaiser Koka was among two militants killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on July 11, police said.
The encounter broke out at Wandakpora in Awantipora area after security forces launched a cordon and search operation, a police official said.
“#Terrorist Kaiser Koka #neutralised. Identification of 2nd terrorist being ascertained. #Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 01 USA made rifle [M-4 Carbine], 01 pistol and other materials have been recovered,” a police spokesman tweeted. Koka was wanted in many terror-related incidents, the official said.
