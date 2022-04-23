Two temples demolished in Rajasthan; BJP, Congress trade charges

Officials say the action as part of an anti-encroachment drive to widen a road in Rajgarh town of Alwar district

A bulldozer being used to demolish a 300-year-old Shiva temple at Sarai Mohalla, in Alwar district of Rajasthan, Friday, April 22, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The BJP and the Congress on Friday traded charges over the demolition of two temples during an anti-encroachment drive in Rajgarh town of Alwar district this week.

While Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia accused the Congress of being behind the demolition, State Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra said it was the decision of the city’s municipality headed by the BJP.

Two temples and some shops were demolished on Sunday and Monday in Rajgarh, with the officials describing the action as part of an anti-encroachment drive to widen a road. They said the demolition was approved by the Rajgarh Nagar Palika Board.

The BJP targeted the Congress government over the demolition, saying the party would have to face consequences. Claiming that one of the demolished temples was 300 years old, Mr. Poonia said that the videos on social media showed a bulldozer demolishing the ancient Shiva temple.

“It is in the public domain that all these actions were taken at the behest of the State government,” he said.

Refuting the allegations, Mr. Dotasra accused the BJP of misleading people and playing politics over religion.

He said even during the rule of the former BJP government headed by Vasundhara Raje, hundreds of temples were demolished in Jaipur.

Mr. Dotasra said the proposal of demolition was passed by the Rajgarh municipality board headed by the BJP which alone is responsible for the demolitions.

“It is the habit of the BJP and RSS to commit wrong and spread communal frenzy. One temple was private and idols were removed and the second temple was partially demolished but its sanctum sanctorum is safe,” he said.