Two teenage boys missing in Manipur, police detain three persons

November 06, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated November 07, 2023 01:45 am IST - IMPHAL

A day after two teenage boys went missing in Manipur, the police said on Monday that three individuals had been detained from the hill district of Kangpokpi in connection with the incident.

Fresh tension was reported in the valley areas of the State after the two boys, identified as Maibam Avinash, 16, and Ningthoujam Anthony, 19, went missing after they visited the Sekmai area in Imphal West district on Sunday morning to attend a function. Their mobile phones were found in Senapati district, a Naga-dominated area.

The Naga Peoples’ Organisation (NPO) issued a statement that some miscreants intentionally dropped the mobile phones of the two missing Meitei youths in the area to drag the Nagas into the ongoing conflict in the State and cause misunderstandings between different communities.

“Nagas of Senapati have been constantly nurturing neutrality, but unscrupulous miscreants tend to scapegoat those not involved,” the statement said.

The Manipur Police posted on X: “In connection with the missing report of 02 (two) boys on 5.11.2023, joint security forces launched search operation in Khengjang and K Lhangnom villages of Kangpokpi District. In the said operation, 03 (three) individuals have been detained for further interrogation and verification in connection with the incident. Seach operation continues.”