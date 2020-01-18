Two suspended after tribal boy found strangled in hostel

The post-mortem report of a seven-year-old tribal boy found dead on Wednesday in a government hostel in Bhopal has revealed strangulation, following which a magisterial inquiry was ordered and two of the facility’s staff suspended.

Class I student Suraj, who lived with his elder brother Deepak, 9, in a government hostel in Patel Nagar here, was found unconscious in the bathroom and was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital, said Piplani police station in-charge Rakesh Shrivastava on Friday.

“The post-mortem report, which came out on Thursday, has revealed he was strangled. A case has been registered and probe is on to nab the perpetrators,” he said.

Collector Tarun Pithode ordered a magisterial inquiry and suspended hostel superintendent Rechal Ram and supervisor Shakeel Qureshi.

State Tribal Welfare Minister Omkar Singh Markam visited the hostel on Friday and announced ex gratia relief of ₹2 lakh to the family of the deceased.

“Strict action will be taken against the guilty,” Mr. Markam said.

Police said Suraj’s father Rajesh Kharpe is a labourer based in Sehore. “Suraj was admitted in the hostel in July last year,” an official said.