Two soldiers killed during bridging exercise in Pune

Two Army personnel were killed at the College of Military Engineering (CME), Pune during a bridging exercise, while nine other personnel were injured in the incident, said Army sources.

The CME is a premier technical and tactical training institution of the Engineer Corps of the Indian Army.

“The incident occurred at around 11:50 a.m. when two personnel, one an officer and another a Junior Commissioned Officers (JCO) and Other Ranks, were launching a bailey suspension bridge. Construction of a tower was in progress on one side and the third row was under construction, when the tower tilted and collapsed,” Army sources said.

The deceased were identified as Naik B.K. Waghmode and Lance Havildar P.K. Sanjivan. One Officer, one JCO and Other injured soldiers were rushed to a hospital. While the officer and JCO are out of danger, seven soldiers are currently undergoing treatment — three at Command Hospital and four at Military Hospital.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered for investigating the incident and the Next of Kin (NOK) of the deceased soldiers have been informed, the statement said.