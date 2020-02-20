Two Shiv Sena leaders may face the heat

One MLA and one MP, who have been recently awarded a Cabinet rank by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, may find it difficult to continue their tenure as the Opposition is likely to raise the issue of office of profit in the Budget session of the Legislature.
Jogeshwari MLA Ravindra Waikar and South Mumbai MP Arvind Sawant, both from the Shiv Sena, may face the heat. If sources are to be believed, knowing the danger, the government has asked them to ensure their resignations are already kept ready.
Mr. Waikar was appointed as the minister for the CM office while Mr. Sawant was named as the coordinator of the committee of three MPs in Delhi, which will be formed to give the State projects a push.
None of the Sena leaders were available for comment.
