Two senior policemen transferred in M.P.

Two senior Jabalpur police officials were transferred by the Madhya Pradesh Home department in connection with the violence that took place there on December 20 during anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests, officials said on Friday.

The State chief of a lesser-known political outfit was also booked for the violence, police said.

Jabalpur Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Rajesh Kumar Tripathi and City Superintendent of Police (Gohalpur) Devesh Kumar Pathak were transferred by the State Home department to the police headquarters in capital Bhopal, an official said.

Areas under four police stations, namely Gohalpur, Hanumantal, Kotwali and Adhartal, witnessed violence during the anti-CAA protests on December 20, after which curfew was imposed for a few days.

In another development, Irfan Ansari, State president of Social Democratic Party of India, was booked for allegedly orchestrating the violence that took place on December 20 in Gohalpur locality, said Amit Singh, Jabalpur Superintendent of Police.