Two senior leaders of BJP to visit U.P. again

20 June 2021 21:48 IST

They will hold meetings on upcoming organisational programmes

Two senior leaders of the BJP are due to visit Uttar Pradesh for a two-day tour starting Monday as the party continues its preparation for the 2022 Assembly polls.

The visit of general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santhosh and State in-charge Radha Mohan Singh comes when the unit is getting into shape all its frontal units and announced the heads of its morchas.

The visit also assumes significance as it comes days after A.K. Sharma, former bureaucrat and close aide of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was appointed a vice-president in the State unit bringing an end to speculation that he could find himself a berth in the Cabinet of Yogi Adityanath.

Mr. Singh and Mr. Santhosh had earlier this month visited Lucknow and met party leaders.

Manish Dixit, State media in-charge, said the two leaders would hold meetings on the upcoming organisational programmes.

They will review the “seva hi sanghathan” programme and the vaccination drive and also discuss further activities, said Mr. Dixit.