Two Railways officials charged with raping woman at Bhopal rest house

Bhopal

27 September 2020 11:16 IST

The officials had called the woman to the railway station on the pretext of offering a job.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) have arrested two Railways officials on the charge of raping a 22-year-old woman at a rest house on the Bhopal station premises on Saturday.

The GRP had arrested Rajesh Tiwari, security counsellor and in-charge of disaster management with the Bhopal railway division, and Senior Section Engineer Alok Malviya, the GRP said.

The survivor from Uttar Pradesh had informed the police that Mr. Tiwari befriended her on the social media, and called her to Bhopal on the pretext of offering a job. She arrived here on Saturday morning, said Bhopal Superintendent of Railway Police (SRP) Hitesh Choudhary.

The accused booked a rest room for her on the first floor of platform number one at the Bhopal railway station. And later both the accused gave her drinks laced with sedatives and raped her, her complaint to the police said.

The woman, after regaining consciousness, approached the GRP, who registered a case under sections 376D (gang rape), 328 (Causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) and 323( Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.