Two quarantined in Mizoram, no symptoms of coronavirus

Two people who returned from China’s Guangdong province in January have been kept in quarantine for the past 15 days, officials in Mizoram said.

State Health Deputy Secretary Lalngura Tlau said the two have not shown any symptoms of coronavirus infection and have been kept out of contact with others as a precautionary measure.

Mr. Tlau did not disclose the identity of the two China-returned Mizos and did not specify where they have been quarantined.

The health official also told newspersons in State capital Aizawl that a Mizo student who arrived on Monday by flight was screened at the Lengpui Airport although he was screened at another airport in India on arrival.

‘Contact with students’

“Our government is in contact with all the Mizo students studying in China. We are in regular contact via a messaging app and the students said they have not been affected as they live far from Wuhan where the virus has spread.” said Mr. Tlau.

Meanwhile, the Assam government has said no coronavirus case has been reported in the State.

A man from central Assam’s Morigaon who returned from Kerala two days ago was quarantined after he showed symptoms of the virus at the airport.

“The man has been kept in isolation as a precautionary measure after he was suffering from high fever. His is not a case of coronavirus infection,” said Ramen Talukdar, the superintendent of Guwahati Medical College.